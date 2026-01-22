Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Alcoa (AA) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, Alcoa (AA) reported revenue of $3.45 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was +32.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina : $341.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $334.30.

: $341.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $334.30. Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum : $3,749.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,724.71.

: $3,749.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3,724.71. Average cost per metric ton of aluminum shipped : $2,478.00 versus $2,679.38 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2,478.00 versus $2,679.38 estimated by two analysts on average. Third-party alumina shipments in Tons : 2,324.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,239.42 Kmt.

: 2,324.00 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,239.42 Kmt. Total sales- Alumina : $1.44 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.2% change.

: $1.44 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.2% change. Total sales- Aluminum : $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.7%.

: $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.7%. Third-party sales- Bauxite : $173 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.2%.

: $173 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.2%. Third-party sales- Aluminum : $2.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.9%.

: $2.46 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.9%. Third-party sales- Alumina : $806 million compared to the $736.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.1% year over year.

: $806 million compared to the $736.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.1% year over year. Total Third-party sales : $3.45 billion compared to the $3.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $3.45 billion compared to the $3.34 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Total Third-party sales- Alumina (including Bauxite) : $979 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $897.01 million.

: $979 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $897.01 million. Intersegment sales- Alumina: $457 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $420.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46%.

Here is how Alcoa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Alcoa have returned +19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

