Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Alaska Air (ALK) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported revenue of $3.3 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.68, compared to -$0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.27 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Passenger Load Factor : 80.2% versus 83.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 80.2% versus 83.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 15.3 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.08 cents.

: 15.3 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.08 cents. Available seat miles (ASM) : 21.57 billion compared to the 21.63 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 21.57 billion compared to the 21.63 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 17.3 billion versus 18.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 17.3 billion versus 18.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. ASMs per fuel gallon : 80.70 Gal compared to the 76.19 Gal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 80.70 Gal compared to the 76.19 Gal average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel gallons : 267.00 Mgal compared to the 286.89 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 267.00 Mgal compared to the 286.89 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 12.37 cents compared to the 11.82 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.37 cents compared to the 11.82 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Passenger Yield : 16.88 cents versus 15.98 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16.88 cents versus 15.98 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) : 31,465 versus 35,034 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 31,465 versus 35,034 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Passenger Revenue : $2.92 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $2.92 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Revenue- Loyalty program other revenue : $227 million compared to the $219.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $227 million compared to the $219.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Cargo and other: $153 million versus $134.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Alaska Air here>>>

Shares of Alaska Air have returned +23% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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