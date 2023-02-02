Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aflac (AFL) Q4 Earnings

Aflac (AFL) reported $4.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.2%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +6.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tot. Ben./Premium - Aflac U.S. 40.8% versus 46.74% estimated by three analysts on average.

40.8% versus 46.74% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan : 22.9% compared to the 22.43% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 22.9% compared to the 22.43% average estimate based on three analysts. Tot. Ben./Premium - Aflac Japan : 66.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.42%.

: 66.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.42%. Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 44% compared to the 41.15% average estimate based on three analysts.

44% compared to the 41.15% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues-Aflac Japan : $2.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion.

: $2.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. Revenues-Aflac US : $1.62 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.62 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues-Aflac Japan-Other income : $7 million compared to the $8.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $7 million compared to the $8.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues-Aflac US-Other income : $41 million versus $35.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $41 million versus $35.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues-Aflac US-Earned premiums : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues-Aflac US-Net investment income : $192 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $201.12 million.

: $192 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $201.12 million. Net premium earned : $3.59 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion.

: $3.59 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion. Other income (loss): $50 million versus $46.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Aflac here>>>



Shares of Aflac have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.