Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aflac (AFL) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Aflac (AFL) reported revenue of $4.95 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.84, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion, representing a surprise of +10.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan : 54.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.6%.

: 54.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.6%. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 40.6% compared to the 40.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

40.6% compared to the 40.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S. 35.9% versus 46.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

35.9% versus 46.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan : 19% versus 20.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 19% versus 20.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income : $705 million versus $642.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $705 million versus $642.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Other income : $8 million compared to the $8.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.

: $8 million compared to the $8.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S. $1.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

$1.66 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums : $1.97 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year.

: $1.97 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12% year over year. Revenues- Total net earned premiums : $3.48 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

: $3.48 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%. Revenues- Other income (loss) : $47 million versus $44.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change.

: $47 million versus $44.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6% change. Revenues- Net investment income : $1 billion versus $872.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.

: $1 billion versus $872.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $115 million compared to the $155.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +57.5% year over year.

Shares of Aflac have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

