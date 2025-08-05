Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Aflac (AFL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, Aflac (AFL) reported revenue of $4.54 billion, down 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +4.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac Japan : 66.5% compared to the 65.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 66.5% compared to the 65.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac U.S. : 36.3% compared to the 38.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 36.3% compared to the 38.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac U.S. : 47.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.8%.

: 47.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.8%. Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac Japan : 20.6% versus 19.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 20.6% versus 19.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S. : $1.73 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $1.73 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan : $2.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

: $2.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Total net earned premiums : $1.5 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $1.5 billion versus $1.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Other income : $12 million versus $6.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +71.4% change.

: $12 million versus $6.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +71.4% change. Revenues- Other income (loss) : $30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%.

: $30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%. Revenues- Net investment income : $1.08 billion versus $907.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $1.08 billion versus $907.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Revenues- Total net earned premiums : $3.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

: $3.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $336 million compared to the $328.5 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.9% year over year.

Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Aflac have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

