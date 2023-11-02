Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AEP (AEP) Q3 Earnings

American Electric Power (AEP) reported $5.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.1%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the EPS surprise was +2.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AEP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total Retail : 23,837 GWh compared to the 22,264.87 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.

: 23,837 GWh compared to the 22,264.87 GWh average estimate based on three analysts. Total Energy Sales - Retail Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total Retail : 25,010 GWh compared to the 24,811.19 GWh average estimate based on three analysts.

: 25,010 GWh compared to the 24,811.19 GWh average estimate based on three analysts. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Vertically Integrated Utilities : 3,876 GWh versus 3,888.34 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,876 GWh versus 3,888.34 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Energy Sales - Transmission & Distribution Utilities - Total : 23,837 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22,866.73 GWh.

: 23,837 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 22,866.73 GWh. Total Energy Sales - Wholesale Electric - Transmission & Distribution Utilities : 485 GWh compared to the 581.09 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 485 GWh compared to the 581.09 GWh average estimate based on two analysts. Total Energy Sales - Vertically Integrated Utilities - Total : 25,010 GWh versus 28,705.44 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 25,010 GWh versus 28,705.44 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing : $566.70 million versus $487.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change.

: $566.70 million versus $487.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change. Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities : $1.54 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities : $3.21 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $3.21 billion versus $3.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco : $476.70 million versus $490.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $476.70 million versus $490.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing : $92.80 million versus $48.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $92.80 million versus $48.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco: $202.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $193.26 million.

Shares of AEP have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.