Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ADM (ADM) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reported revenue of $20.37 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.66 billion, representing a surprise of -1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Processed volumes - Oilseeds : 8,803.00 Kmt versus 8,620.25 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8,803.00 Kmt versus 8,620.25 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions : $2.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.

: $2.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%. Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds : $15.61 billion versus $15.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $15.61 billion versus $15.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenues- Nutrition : $1.92 billion compared to the $1.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.88 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenues- Other Business : $109 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $109 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Segment Operating Profit- Carbohydrate Solutions- Total : $336 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $378.52 million.

: $336 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $378.52 million. Segment Operating Profit- Nutrition- Total : $130 million versus $118.81 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $130 million versus $118.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Operating Profit- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition : $34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.53 million.

: $34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.53 million. Segment Operating Profit- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Total : $379 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $361.79 million.

: $379 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $361.79 million. Segment Operating Profit- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services : $190 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.69 million.

: $190 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.69 million. Segment Operating Profit- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing : $13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.57 million.

: $13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.57 million. Segment Operating Profit- Other Business: $55 million versus $90 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ADM here>>>

Shares of ADM have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.