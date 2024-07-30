Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ADM (ADM) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reported revenue of $22.25 billion, down 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.19 billion, representing a surprise of -4.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Processed volumes - Oilseeds : 8,872 Kmt versus 9,160.01 Kmt estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8,872 Kmt versus 9,160.01 Kmt estimated by four analysts on average. Total processed volumes : 13,354 Kmt versus 13,740.31 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13,354 Kmt versus 13,740.31 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Processed volumes - Corn : 4,482 Kmt versus 4,601.02 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,482 Kmt versus 4,601.02 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions : $2.89 billion compared to the $2.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year.

: $2.89 billion compared to the $2.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.4% year over year. Revenues- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds : $17.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%.

: $17.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%. Revenues- Other : $113 million compared to the $113.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $113 million compared to the $113.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenues- Total Nutrition : $1.91 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

: $1.91 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other : $418 million compared to the -$498.42 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $418 million compared to the -$498.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Segment Operating profit / (loss)- Other Business : $96 million versus $75.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $96 million versus $75.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Segment operating profit- Carbohydrate Solutions : $357 million compared to the $322.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $357 million compared to the $322.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Segment operating profit- Total Nutrition : $109 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.68 million.

: $109 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $133.68 million. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds: $459 million versus $778.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of ADM have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

