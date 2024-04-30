Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About ADM (ADM) Q1 Earnings

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reported $21.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.2%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $2.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was +8.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Processed volumes - Oilseeds : 9,387 Kmt versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,825.02 Kmt.

: 9,387 Kmt versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,825.02 Kmt. Total processed volumes : 13,794 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,161.86 Kmt.

: 13,794 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,161.86 Kmt. Processed volumes - Corn : 4,407 Kmt versus 4,414.62 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,407 Kmt versus 4,414.62 Kmt estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions : $2.68 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change.

: $2.68 billion versus $3.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change. Revenues- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds : $17.22 billion versus $17.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.

: $17.22 billion versus $17.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change. Revenues- Other : $109 million versus $104.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $109 million versus $104.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenues- Total Nutrition : $1.84 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other : -$426 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$473.45 million.

: -$426 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$473.45 million. Adjusted Segment Operating profit / (loss)- Other Business : $121 million versus $80.49 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $121 million versus $80.49 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Segment operating profit- Carbohydrate Solutions : $248 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $277.75 million.

: $248 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $277.75 million. Adjusted Segment operating profit- Total Nutrition : $84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $84.83 million.

: $84 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $84.83 million. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds: $864 million versus $897.73 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of ADM have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

