Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Abercrombie (ANF) Q3 Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $2.36 for the same period compares to $2.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : 3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change : 15% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10%.

: 15% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10%. Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change : -7% compared to the -4.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -7% compared to the -4.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales by brand family- Hollister : $673.27 million compared to the $638.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

: $673.27 million compared to the $638.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Net sales by brand family- Abercrombie: $617.35 million compared to the $632.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Abercrombie have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

