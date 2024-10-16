Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Abbott (ABT) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Abbott (ABT) reported revenue of $10.64 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +0.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Nutrition- U.S. $950 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $918.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

$950 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $918.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Net sales- Nutrition- International : $1.12 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics- International : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S. $1.03 billion compared to the $919.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

$1.03 billion compared to the $919.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Net sales- Diagnostics : $2.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $2.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care : $1.73 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

: $1.73 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%. Net sales- Nutrition : $2.07 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $2.07 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net sales- Medical Devices- Rhythm Management- Total : $597 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $595.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $597 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $595.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Net sales- Medical Devices : $4.75 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $4.75 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Net sales- Medical Devices- Neuromodulation- Total : $236 million versus $242.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $236 million versus $242.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Net sales- Established Pharmaceuticals : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Net sales- Medical Devices- Vascular- Total: $699 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $695.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

Shares of Abbott have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

