Here's What Joby Aviation Investors Have to Look Forward to in 2026

Key Points

Joby Aviation plans to launch its passenger air taxi service in Dubai next year.

Before operating in the U.S, it will need to obtain its FAA authorization.

Once certified, Joby will need to ramp up its manufacturing to meet demand.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

For years, people have dreamed of zipping around through the sky, navigating above the gridlock of the traffic below. That future of transportation is closer to becoming a reality, with Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) paving the way.

Joby builds electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), also known as flying taxis. The company has been developing this technology for over 15 years, and next year could be a significant one.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That's because, for the first time, its flying taxis will carry paying customers. If you own the stock or are considering owning it, here's what 2026 has in store for the company.

Joby plans to launch commercially in 2026

Joby has targeted a 2026 launch of its initial commercial passenger service in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as part of its six-year exclusive agreement in that market. The company plans to carry fare-paying passengers in Dubai in partnership with the Road and Transport Authority (RTA). It also expects to complete construction of its first vertiport at Dubai International Airport by the end of the first quarter.

Investors will want to monitor this and ensure the company is on track for a launch, which would pave the way for expanded commercial operations. This would be a huge step toward generating revenue and improving its finances. In the third quarter, the company lost $401 million, and it has accumulated a deficit of nearly $2.7 billion since its inception.

FAA certification is another milestone

The agreement with the RTA includes a road map for local approval by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). This will likely occur before Joby completes the Federal Aviation Administration Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), another milestone investors will want to monitor.

The TIA is important because it is viewed as the final stage before certification. Here, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) must determine that the eVTOL can fly and land safely, manage power, and protect passengers in the event of a system failure. This stage encompasses flight testing, software verification, review of electric propulsion, and adherence to redundancy standards.

Only after type certification can a company begin aircraft production at scale and operate commercially. FAA pilots are expected to start for-credit flight testing next year, but certification may not be achieved until 2027.

Looking further out on the horizon

If the urban air-mobility economy takes off like Joby expects it can, then it will need aircraft, and a lot of them. The company sees scaling up manufacturing as a crucial bottleneck that could hinder its ability to meet demand in launch markets such as Dubai. For this reason, Joby is seeking to rapidly expand its production process.

The company has a factory in Marina, California, that will be important for ramping up production. It's where the company designs, builds, and tests components, systems, and the assembly of its aircraft, refining its designs and honing its production process.

This factory will support Joby's early stage low-rate production plans. Meanwhile, it is also planning a plant in Dayton, Ohio, that will be vital to its high-volume production in the future.

Joby Aviation is making strong progress toward beginning commercial operations in Dubai as early as next year. This would be a significant milestone, validating its product and ultimately helping it generate revenue after years of research and development investment.

That said, it will take time to expand its commercial operations, which could be constrained by near-term production capacity. The company also needs FAA certification before operating in the U.S., which could take another year or two. Joby is an exciting company in an emerging industry, but it still has significant work ahead of it over the next few years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Joby Aviation. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.