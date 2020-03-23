Here's What Jeff Bezos Is Telling Amazon Employees About the Coronavirus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has found itself on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. CEO Jeff Bezos has been aggressively leading those efforts, and he recently sent a letter to employees detailing what his company has done.

"We've changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering essential items like household staples, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies," he wrote. "We're providing a vital service to people everywhere, especially to those, like the elderly, who are most vulnerable. People are depending on us."

Amazon has taken steps to protect workers who can't do their jobs from home. Image source: Amazon.

How is Amazon staying safe?

Bezos acknowledged that most of its workers in essential roles can't do their jobs from home. He detailed the steps the company has taken to keep them safe.

"We've implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees and contractors at our sites around the world -- everything from increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning to adjusting our practices in fulfillment centers to ensure the recommended social distancing guidelines," he wrote. "We are meeting every day, working to identify additional ways to improve on these measures."

Amazon has also ordered millions of face masks for its employees who cannot work from home. Bezos acknowledged that masks will go to hospitals first and that it might be a while before the online retailer has a supply for its company.

Bezos is focused

"My own time and thinking is now wholly focused on COVID-19 and on how Amazon can best play its role," Bezos wrote. "I want you to know Amazon will continue to do its part, and we won't stop looking for new opportunities to help."

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

