Here's What J.B. Hunt Transport Services' (NASDAQ:JBHT) Strong Returns On Capital Mean

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$7.3b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:JBHT Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured J.B. Hunt Transport Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by J.B. Hunt Transport Services' returns on capital. The company has employed 70% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 24%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If J.B. Hunt Transport Services can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Our Take On J.B. Hunt Transport Services' ROCE

In short, we'd argue J.B. Hunt Transport Services has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing J.B. Hunt Transport Services we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

