Here's What It's Really Like to Visit Airport Lounges

Airport lounge access is the kind of perk that immediately catches your eye. Instead of overpaying for food and struggling to find a seat near your gate, you could pass the time in a luxurious lounge, with free food and drinks. While these lounges used to be reserved for first-class, and sometimes business-class travelers, many travel credit cards now offer complimentary lounge access.

You may be wondering if these lounges are as good as they seem, or if they're completely overrated. This is an especially important consideration if you're thinking about getting a travel credit card for its lounge access.

I've been to quite a few airport lounges in several countries. Although every lounge is different, when you've seen enough, you get a pretty good idea of what they're like. To help decide if this perk will be worth it for you, here's a firsthand look at what it's like to visit airport lounges.

They're great for relaxing before a flight

The highlight of airport lounges is that they're a lot more comfortable than the rest of the airport. They normally have plenty of couches, chairs, tables, and other types of furniture for you to use. Many have dark, quiet spaces for travelers who want to take a nap, and nicer lounges may also have showers and even spa services.

In addition, some airport lounges have fantastic views of the runway. If you like to watch planes take off and land, you'll be in for a fun time at these lounges.

Lounges tend to be calmer and less noisy, for the most part. That's nice if you want to work, read, or watch TV on your tablet. Regardless of how you pass the time, an airport lounge definitely beats the boarding area in terms of comfort.

Crowds can be an issue

The biggest downside with airport lounges, especially in recent years, is the crowds. Lounges are far from exclusive, since so many credit cards offer access. There are several ways this can dampen the lounge experience:

There can be long lines to check in to popular lounges.

If a lounge is at capacity, you'll need to put your name on a waiting list.

In packed lounges, service is slower, and seating options are more limited.

How busy it is depends mostly on when you travel, but the popularity of the lounge and plain-old luck also play a part. If you have a red-eye flight, lounges probably won't be too occupied. Mornings can be hit or miss. Afternoons and early evenings are when lounges can get packed.

Food and drink quality varies quite a bit

Airport lounges with great food and drinks are few and far between -- but they're out there. Centurion Lounges by American Express are known for offering higher quality dining than most other lounge brands. Some airlines also offer impressive meals in their lounges for international travelers.

By and large, most lounges have food that's just okay. If you're looking at a card with a Priority Pass membership, which is the most common lounge program offered as a credit card perk, the dining probably won't be the best. It's often the basics, like breads, meats, cheeses, and sweets. And the alcohol usually isn't Dom Perignon, but at least it's free.

There are exceptions. Priority Pass does have approximately 1,300 lounges, after all. I've been in Priority Pass lounges with much better food than normal, and some that had nothing appetizing. Unless the lounge is known for its food, I'd recommend you temper expectations and consider bringing your own snacks. If a nice meal is the priority, then an airport restaurant could be the better choice.

You need some time to make the most of them

It's best to get to the airport early, or to have some time on a layover, if you're planning to visit an airport lounge. The point is to relax and have a better experience than you would've going directly to the gate.

Try to have at least 45 minutes or so if you're going to visit an airport lounge. Any less than that, and you're cutting it close. It may take five to 10 minutes to check in and decide where you're going to sit. Getting food and drinks could take just as long. If you only have half an hour to spare, that could leave you with 10 to 15 minutes to eat, while probably checking your flight every few minutes to see if it's boarding yet.

The bottom line

Airport lounges are almost always better than the alternative. They're comfy, have plenty of space, and you can eat and drink to your heart's content. I've found lounge access to be a valuable benefit that I use often, and it saves me plenty of money on food and drinks.

Whether lounge access is worth it for you depends on your travel habits. As you'd imagine, it's more valuable the more often you fly. If you take several flights per year, then access to airport lounges could be nice to have.

The type of lounge access also matters. There are many credit cards with airport lounge access, and they don't all offer the same thing. Some offer a Priority Pass membership, whereas airline credit cards may offer access to an airline's own lounge program.

Before you apply for a card, get all the details on the lounge access it offers. See if it provides access to lounges at airports you visit often. That's going to make all the difference in whether it's really beneficial for you.

