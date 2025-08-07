Here's What It Would Take to Make $1 Million From Solana in 5 Years

Key Points Solana has many opportunities for rapid growth right now.

Asset tokenization, artificial intelligence (AI), and other segments are looking very favorable for the chain.

Buying and holding the coin for a handful of years is probably a good idea.

Dreaming of attaining millionaire status is as old as money itself. Most people chase it with lottery tickets or other unproductive strategies, only to learn that luck is fickle and discipline is what's actually valuable. A far more grounded route is to pick a high-conviction growth asset, invest steadily, and let compounding over time do the work.

In that vein, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has become a darling of developers and financial institutions alike thanks to lightning-fast transactions at industrial-scale throughput, and its nearly nonexistent fees. Its price could soar if it continues to successfully compete in a handful of different and emerging nichrs. But could it ever climb fast enough to turn an investor's disciplined contributions into $1 million by 2030?

The numbers suggest there's a long shot here

Solana currently trades at about $162 per coin. Therefore, hitting a portfolio value of $1 million in five years demands either a huge starting stake, or a face-melting run for the asset's price.

So let's follow the second option there, and assume an aggressive but not impossible eightfold move to roughly $1,344 per coin by mid-2030. Under that scenario, an investor dollar-cost averaging (DCAing) a sum of $2,100 per month for each and every of the next 60 months would accumulate enough of the coin that, when multiplied by the future price, lands just over the $1 million target.

But those figures are prohibitively expensive for most investors; $2,100 a month is $126,000 in out-of-pocket costs, all of which would be allocated to a cryptocurrency that's inherently volatile, and far riskier than most other investments.

That makes the millionaire-maker prospects of Solana a very tall order during the next five years, and it's especially fraught, given that history rarely indulges straight-line forecasts like the one we've made here.

What would need to go right for growth of this scale to happen?

Let's turn to the question of how Solana might well grow as much as it needs to during the next five years, despite it probably being a long shot.

First, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization would need to step out of the lab and into prime time, and in large part, onto Solana's chain.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) suggests the potential tokenized market could become as large as $16 trillion by 2030, up from just $13 billion today. If Solana captures even 5% of that value, demand for its native token would rocket. There is some early evidence to suggest that Solana is indeed capturing these inflows quite aggressively, given that it now has $480 million in tokenized assets on its chain, up from just $172 million at the start of this year.

Next comes regulated demand, which would need to increase sharply -- and it is. Asset issuers have filed Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications pending with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and they are likely to hear back from regulators by the end of the year. If regulators say that the ETFs can be issued, and they probably will, there could be huge inflows on the way. And that could power Solana's price to rise well beyond its last bull-market peak.

Finally, Solana needs to keep matching its capabilities to new drivers of demand for the coin.

Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) is a live example of this process in action. Several DePIN providers have found success on the network already. Every packet sent over the chain burns a dusting of Solana as fee revenue, thereby creating constant buying pressure. AI agent frameworks building on the chain hope to do the same, and they could power big returns as well.

The case for patience

Of course, any of these dominoes could refuse to fall. Furthermore, investors must keep a cold eye on risk.

Solana is still in the process of proving its stability to institutional investors, whose standards are far higher than what might be obvious. Additionally, the chain competes with equally hungry rivals like Ethereum. Its path toward much higher prices is not going to be free of bumps, and it might never get there.

Remember that even if everything goes perfectly, the five-year millionaire plan still demands a commitment of more than $2,000 each month, which is out of reach for many households. This is probably not a millionaire-maker coin anymore, even if it's technically possible for it to happen.

Therefore, a more realistic approach is to lower the monthly allocation, extend the schedule to a 10-to-15-year horizon, and treat any upside shock as a welcome bonus rather than a necessity.

The longer you hold, the less accuracy you need in short-term predictions, which are notoriously difficult to land accurately.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

