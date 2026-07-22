Here's What Investors Should Know About an RPM Benefits Chief's Filing RPM After Record Quarterly Results

Key Points

The transaction involved the disposal of 1,137 shares at $105.08 per share for a total value of ~$119,500.

This disposition represented 0.83% of the insider's direct equity holdings in the company.

Post-transaction, the insider maintains direct ownership of ~135,000 shares and indirect ownership of 1,123 shares through the RPM International Inc. 401(k) Trust and Plan.

The sale was non-discretionary, executed to cover tax obligations following the vesting of performance stock units, and does not represent a shift in fundamental conviction.

10 stocks we like better than RPM International ›

Janeen B. Kastner, the vice president of corporate benefits and risk management of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM), disposed of 1,137 shares of common stock on July 19, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $119,500 Shares sold 1,137 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~135,000 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 1,123 Post-transaction value $13.85 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($105.08).

Key questions

Was this a discretionary market transaction?

No, this was a non-discretionary transaction where the insider disposed of shares back to the issuer specifically to satisfy tax withholding obligations. These obligations were triggered by the vesting of Performance Stock Units originally granted to Janeen B. Kastner in 2023.

No, this was a non-discretionary transaction where the insider disposed of shares back to the issuer specifically to satisfy tax withholding obligations. These obligations were triggered by the vesting of Performance Stock Units originally granted to Janeen B. Kastner in 2023. What is the insider's total remaining equity interest in the company?

Beyond the roughly 136,000 shares held directly and through the company 401(k) plan, the insider also holds 212,000 stock appreciation rights. These derivative securities were granted between 2017 and 2026 and are set to vest in four equal annual installments starting one year from their respective grant dates.

Beyond the roughly 136,000 shares held directly and through the company 401(k) plan, the insider also holds 212,000 stock appreciation rights. These derivative securities were granted between 2017 and 2026 and are set to vest in four equal annual installments starting one year from their respective grant dates. How does the company's current valuation compare to its recent financial performance?

As of the July 20, 2026, market close, shares were priced at $101.63, resulting in a market capitalization of $13 billion. This valuation is supported by trailing twelve-month revenue of $7.7 billion and net income of $665.9 million generated across the company's four primary operating segments: CPG, PCG, Consumer, and SPG.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-20) $101.63 Market Capitalization $13.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $7.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $665.9 million

Company Snapshot

RPM International Inc. manufactures and distributes specialty chemicals for construction, industrial, specialty, and consumer markets, including waterproofing and coating systems, sealants, air barriers, roofing solutions, and resin flooring systems across four operating segments.

The company generates revenue through the development and sale of high-performance specialty chemical products that address specific application needs in construction, building maintenance, industrial manufacturing, and consumer home improvement sectors.

RPM serves a diverse customer base, including construction contractors, building maintenance professionals, industrial manufacturers, and residential consumers seeking specialized chemical solutions for waterproofing, sealing, bonding, and protective coating applications.

RPM International Inc. is a $13 billion market capitalization specialty chemicals manufacturer with approximately 17,778 employees, generating $7.7 billion in TTM revenue. The company maintains a diversified portfolio across construction, industrial, and consumer markets, leveraging proprietary formulations and established distribution networks to compete in fragmented specialty chemical segments. RPM's strategic positioning in high-growth end markets such as building weatherization, infrastructure maintenance, and industrial flooring solutions provides sustainable competitive advantages through product differentiation and customer relationships.

What this transaction means for investors

Kastner runs corporate benefits and risk management, so she of all people understands that a vesting event brings a tax bill, and that's exactly what this filing is. The same 2023 performance shares that vested for other RPM executives this week vested for her too, and 1,137 of them went to withholding rather than to the market. She holds around 136,000 shares across direct and retirement accounts, plus 212,000 appreciation rights, so her tie to the company runs deep.



RPM just closed fiscal 2026 on a high note, posting record fourth-quarter results as all three of its main segments grew despite persistent weakness in do-it-yourself consumer spending. The company produced $899 million in operating cash flow, one of its best years ever, and lifted its dividend for a 52nd straight year. CEO Frank Sullivan pointed to "system selling," bundling multiple products into engineered solutions, as a growth driver. Still, consumer softness remains a swing factor. RPM's construction and coatings businesses have carried the load thus far, but the DIY market's recovery would remove the one drag on an otherwise strong run.

Should you buy stock in RPM International right now?

Before you buy stock in RPM International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and RPM International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $370,332!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,272,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 22, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends RPM International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.