Here's What Investors Should Expect From RADCOM's Q2 Earnings

RADCOM Ltd. ( RDCM ) is slated to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is $17 million, suggesting 14.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days, indicating an increase of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

RDCM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.3%. Shares of the company have gained 32.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer - Networking industry's growth of 54.4%.



Factors at Play

RADCOM's focus on AI, 5G assurance and cloud-native solutions is likely to have driven its growth trajectory in the second quarter. Continued margin strength and visibility into new AI/5G contract traction bolsters its momentum with the flagship guidance raised. RDCM’s key strength lies in its automated, AI-driven assurance platform, RADCOM ACE, which provides real-time insights and data on service performance and customer experience.

Moving forward, it anticipates increasing demand for its data and insights as new AI-driven use cases continue to emerge. Management is investing in agentic AI by partnering with leading customer care, service management and orchestration platforms to enable fully automated, customer experience–focused workflows. These include live call center issue resolution, managing network incidents with real-time impact analysis and supporting network orchestration and optimization. It views agentic AI as a step beyond siloed automation, promoting a collaborative telecom ecosystem.

Apart from this, RDCM is investing in key areas tied to its core strengths, including using accelerated computing and GenAI to deliver high-capacity, real-time user and service insights. These span customer experience and usage metrics to advanced intent models that predict satisfaction and potential complaints.

The company focuses on key partnerships to accelerate its vision for bringing real-time customer insights to the service assurance market and augmenting its market footprint. It has partnered with ServiceNow to deliver AI-driven complaint resolution and predictive customer experience, becoming one of the first to integrate with its AI Agent Fabric for seamless workflows.

The global telecom market is growing, driven by 5G standalone networks and high-value use cases like IoT, private 5G and mission-critical services. As AI-driven digital grids emerge, telecom providers play a key role in enabling this transformation, making scalable 5G networks essential for next-gen applications. Operators are adopting AI, including agentic AI, to improve productivity, efficiency and cost management. With its advanced user analytics and expertise, RADCOM is well-positioned to meet the data demands of this shift.

Another major opportunity comes from the industry’s move toward open architecture. Rising adoption of open AI frameworks powered by multimodal, multi-domain technology integration is driving this shift. This trend positions RADCOM to support operators in delivering real-time, intelligent user experiences.

However, higher expenses to support a growing pipeline and expand regional coverage are likely to have pressured margins. Management also remains cautious about broader macro challenges, including forex fluctuations, geopolitical risks and intense competition.

Key Recent Development

In May 2025, RADCOM inked a multi-year, eight-figure contract renewal with a top North American telecom operator, bolstering its position in ensuring network performance and service quality.

What Our Model Predicts for RDCM

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for RDCM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

RDCM currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

