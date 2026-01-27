Here's What Investors Must Know Ahead of United Rentals' Q4 Earnings

United Rentals, Inc. URI is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and inched down 0.8% year over year. Meanwhile, total revenues surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.7% and rose 5.9% year over year.



URI’s earnings surpassed estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other three occasions, with a negative average surprise of 2.1%.

How are Estimates Placed for URI Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings has moved upward to $11.90 per share in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 2.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $11.59 per share.



The consensus estimate for total revenues is pegged at $4.26 billion, indicating growth of 3.9% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors at Play for United Rentals’ Q4 Results

Revenues



The top-line performance of United Rentals is expected to have grown year over year on the back of strong demand trends across public infrastructure and non-residential markets because of robust federal and state-level funding and lower interest rates. New project activity is expected to have remained broad-based, especially across data centers, semiconductors, LNG facilities, hospitals and airports. These trends point toward sustained demand across key industrial and construction end markets.



Specialty rentals, which offer higher margins and remain central to United Rentals’ expansion strategy, are expected to have supported revenue growth both organically and through cold-starts that added capacity in new markets. The company has also broadened its presence through strategic acquisitions and the introduction of new products, further strengthening the specialty offerings and market reach.



Moreover, URI’s extensive and diverse fleet allows it to manage its rental fleet through a life-cycle approach that focuses on satisfying customer demand and optimizing utilization levels. This business approach is expected to have enabled the company to serve large customers that require a wide range of equipment. Also, acquisitions and joint ventures are likely to have catalyzed the growth trends in the to-be-reported quarter.



Earnings & Margins



United Rentals is expected to report year-over-year bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter, attributable to higher fleet productivity and disciplined rate management. These factors, along with continued cost control, are likely to have contributed to improved profitability and earnings performance.



However, inflationary pressures and elevated delivery costs are likely to have partly offset these gains, limiting the extent of margin expansion.

What the Zacks Model Indicates for URI

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for United Rentals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



URI’s Earnings ESP: URI has an Earnings ESP of +0.64%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank of URI: The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are other companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD has an Earnings ESP of +25.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Construction Partners’ earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, the average surprise being 92%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to increase 20% year over year.



Owens Corning OC has an Earnings ESP of +12.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Owens Corning’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 7.3%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to decline 58.7% year over year.



AAON, Inc. AAON currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



AAON’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, the average negative surprise being 3.3%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to increase 50% year over year.

