Here's What Investors Must Know Ahead of Fluor's Q2 Earnings Release

Fluor Corporation FLR is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46% while revenues missed the same by 6.3%. On a year-over-year basis, both metrics grew 55.3% and 7%, respectively.



Fluor’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, with a negative average surprise of 0.5%.

Trend in FLR’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS has remained unchanged at 59 cents over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 30.6% year-over-year decline from 85 cents.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.82 billion, indicating a rise of 13.9% from $4.23 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Fluor’s Q2 Results

Revenues



Fluor’s top-line performance, during the quarter to be reported, is expected to have been driven by the robust demand trends for infrastructure projects across data centers, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, energy transition, fuel production, and mining and metals. Moreover, continued strength in environmental remediation and national security is also likely to have been incremental for the quarter’s uptrend.



These robust market trends are likely to have resulted in the increased contributions from the company’s Urban Solutions (comprising 54.2% of first-quarter 2025 total revenues) and Mission Solutions (comprising 15% of first-quarter 2025 total revenues) segments, even if year-over-year comparisons for the Energy Solutions (comprising 30.3% of first-quarter 2025 total revenues) segment are likely to have been on the softer side.



Segment-wise, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Urban Solutions segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $2.47 billion, indicating an increase of 35% from $1.83 billion in the year-ago period. The consensus mark for the Mission Solutions segment’s revenues of $718 million indicates year-over-year growth of 2%. However, the consensus mark for the Energy Solutions segment’s revenues of $1.53 billion implies a decline of 4.4% from $1.6 billion a year ago.



Although FLR faces risks from potential project delays and cancellations, the reduced proportion of this headwind is likely to have been beneficial alongside new award wins. Besides, its effective execution of the "Building a Better Future" strategy and its diversified presence in the market are likely to have supported its prospects amid the lingering macro uncertainties.



Earnings



Fluor’s bottom line is expected to have declined year over year during the second quarter because of unfavorable currency translation, tariff-related ambiguity and lingering inflationary pressures. Volatility in commodity prices and the cyclical nature of its commodity-based business lines are likely to have posed significant challenges to its profitability during the quarter.



Although Fluor’s strategy of ensuring cost-plus/low-risk bookings and increased execution activities with reduced project delays and cancellations is its support system, the ongoing macro uncertainties have been taking a toll on its margins.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment profits of Urban Solutions, Energy Solutions and Mission Solutions is pegged at $79 million, $61 million and $36 million, indicating year-over-year declines from $105 million, $75 million and $41 million, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Says About Fluor

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fluor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: FLR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the respective quarters to be reported.



Primoris Services Corporation PRIM has an Earnings ESP of +5.33% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



Primoris Services’ earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 44.8%. Primoris Services’ earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to increase 1.9%.



Knife River Corporation KNF currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Knife River’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, the negative average surprise being 6.3%. Knife River’s earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to tumble 7.3%.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Martin Marietta’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions, the negative average surprise being 2.8%. Martin Marietta’s earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to inch up 0.8%.

