Here's What Investors Must Know Ahead of EMCOR's Q2 Earnings

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9% and 9.7%, respectively. Moreover, both metrics increased year over year by 26.4% and 19.6%, respectively.



EME beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.4%.

How are Estimates Placed for EME Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has moved upward to $7.23 from $7.02 over the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 7.6% jump on a year-over-year basis.



The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.73 billion, calling for a 9.9% year-over-year rise.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

Factors Expected to Have Influenced EMCOR’s Q2 Performance

Revenues



EMCOR’s second-quarter revenues are expected to have benefited from powerful secular growth drivers, including AI-driven data center construction, cloud infrastructure expansion, public infrastructure modernization, healthcare upgrades, water and wastewater investments, and advanced manufacturing projects. These multi-year trends are likely to have fueled backlog growth and supported strong long-term visibility.



The U.S. Electrical Construction segment (which contributed 31% to first-quarter 2026 revenues) is expected to have delivered healthy growth, aided by hyperscale data center activity, healthcare projects, institutional work and the contribution from the Miller Electric acquisition. EMCOR has also been expanding its geographic reach in high-growth markets such as Texas, Arizona and the Southeast, which is likely to have supported volumes in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.52 billion, indicating an increase from $1.34 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



The U.S. Mechanical Construction segment (44%) is likely to have benefited from data center mechanical systems demand, commercial warehousing recovery and institutional projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $2.13 billion, up from $1.76 billion reported a year ago.



The U.S. Building Services business (17%) is likely to have seen improvements, driven by mechanical services, retrofit activity, repair and maintenance demand, building automation upgrades and indoor air quality projects. These shorter-cycle recurring businesses generally provide resilience. This segment’s revenue estimates are currently pegged at $829 million, up from $793.3 million reported a year ago.



Industrial Services revenues (8%) are likely to have been supported by refinery turnaround schedules, field services demand and energy-related project activity. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenue is currently pegged at $305 million, up from $281.1 million a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the total United States operations’ second-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.78 billion, indicating an increase from $4.17 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



Margins & Bottom Line



EMCOR’s disciplined project execution, favorable mix and productivity gains from prefabrication and virtual design capabilities are likely to have supported margins in the second quarter. Although margin pressures from large contracts, acquisition integration risks, macroeconomic pressures and uncertainties in federal infrastructure spending are looming over EME, the ongoing growth-supporting aspects are more than likely to beat the odds in the upcoming quarter.



Overall, EMCOR appears positioned for another solid quarter, with backlog strength and data center demand likely offsetting seasonal and cost-related pressures.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for EME

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for EMCOR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it is not the case this time around.



EME’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



EME’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Amentum’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



CRH plc CRH has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CRH’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.

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EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.