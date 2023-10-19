Here’s What Investors in Innovation Are Missing During NY Tech Week

The New York Tech Week is in full effect. Wrapping up on Oct 22, it comes on the heels of both the San Francisco and Los Angeles Tech Week, which drew over 45,000 people. As of Oct 19, the NY Tech Week featured a whopping 437 events. Everyone here is in search of the latest in information, debate, partners, co-founders, promotional avenues, insights and forecast within the emerging technology space. The biggest topics being talked about include women, policy, underrepresented demographics, branding, and artificial intelligence (AI), which is an industry projected to be worth $90B by 2025, according to UBS.

Out of a sea of panels, event, parties, networking sessions, private whiskey tastings and more, here are the top three stand-outs investors should know about:

AI Is King: The conversation around AI for social good, its intersection with Web3, or policy around it is just absolutely massive. Some main points include moving away from the larger players in the space such as Open AI. Creative founders are now offering new platforms to bring AI to the personal level (think: your own dupe that you manage in the world via dashboard), collective professional double (think: answering emails based on a collective memory of your previous response to topics overtime), individual control of an entire industry (think: becoming your own travel booking agency with AI supporting information on best price changes and payments managed by Web3). Startup Mindset: Major discussions around how to better support startups, underrepresented founders in investment planning coups-of-sort, panels around how to best hire, work at one, how to build teams, and more are very much front and center. Forecast and Policy: It’s important to watch different businesses and how they interact with policy and policy makers. Watch for how to plan, what to anticipate, how to handle political roadblocks, how to lobby, where to place your bets on investment and energy.

These three areas are critical for today’s investors in innovation to understand. The play in AI is quickly expanding. We are already moving past a focus that is solely dedicated to a vision dictated by larger corporations. Think of this new twist as when computers moved from solely enterprise to personal computers. This and other developments will be driven by well-defined startups because they possess a powerful ability to be nimble unlike hierarchical corporations that are risk-averse and removed from very tech-savvy consumers.

The wildcard, however, is regulation and policy. This area must be tracked closely since it runs parallel to the parameters that will or won’t permit various ideas within the emerging technology arena and can intersect at any time, creating support or chaos for ventures.

The successful investor will need eyes and ears across the convergence of these areas that will define our society for decades to come.

There is much more to come.

