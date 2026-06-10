Here's What History Says to Expect for Ethereum This Summer

Key Points

Investors tend to have rose-tinted glasses about Ethereum's performance during the summer.

Barring a few great years, it's usually a slow period.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean you should be buying it.

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If you ask a longtime Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holder how he or she feels about the coin's performance during the summer, the person might talk about that one time in 2021 when the coin was on fire -- and then wince when starting to think about how it performs pretty much every other year. The warm months have a habit of handing the second largest cryptocurrency a slow, grinding decline that saps holders' patience.

This year, the slow season opens with Ethereum already in bad shape. The coin is trading near $1,675.66, below its August 2025 peak, as the crypto market is in a state of extreme pessimism and fear.

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So, are holders in for more pain, or will things be different this time?

It'll feel pretty bad if history repeats itself again

The seasonal pattern here is not very subtle.

Since Ethereum's launch, its median return is -8.7% in June, -4.4% in July, -4.5% in August, and -9.3% in September. Thus, the reasonable thing to expect is more pain (or more opportunity to buy the dip) ahead. But when July or August trends upward instead of down, it tends to be quite explosive; in 2020, 2022, and 2025, the coin climbed by at least 49%.

Frustratingly for investors, there isn't really a coherent mechanism driving this seasonality, which makes it hard to plan around it with precision.

As Ethereum is a global asset traded 24/7, it doesn't slow down just because it's beach season in the northern hemisphere; it's somewhat at the mercy of capital flowing through global markets at any given time. So, working out the best time to buy crypto depends far more on your investment time horizon than on the course of the next few months.

How investors should proceed

For investors with existing conviction in Ethereum's long-term thesis, the summer's typical conditions can be a decent window to keep accumulating. Dollar-cost averaging (DCAing), or buying fixed dollar amounts of the coin on a set schedule regardless of price, can turn a traditionally weak season into an opportunity.

Still, remember that seasonality isn't a very reliable signal compared to far larger forces like global liquidity and regulation. If investors' conviction in the network's potential is generally on the lower side, as it is right now, there's little reason to expect this summer to buck the trend.

Nor is the summer any excuse to invest in this coin if you don't have the risk tolerance to hold it. Amid a recent wave of hacks targeting Ethereum's decentralized finance (DeFi) segment and a very weak crypto market in 2026, this coin is likely riskier than it was in prior summers, and its near-term upside is questionable.

Buying Ethereum in the summer doldrums might not mean getting much of a margin of safety if other emerging risks, specifically hackers equipped with powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models, continue to threaten crypto. Staying on the sidelines is probably the smartest move at the moment, regardless of what happens with the coin's price over the next few months.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.