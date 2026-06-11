Here's What History Says Could Come Next for Bitcoin in July

Key Points

Bitcoin has been declining for a good while now.

Its seasonality in the month of July may provide some much-needed relief.

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Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) briefly sank below $60,000 on June 5 as the crypto market entered extreme fear territory. Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy and a major corporate buyer of the coin, just made its first net sale of coins since 2022.

If you're reaching for the sell button, you have plenty of company at the moment. But in terms of Bitcoin's seasonality, its performance in July has had a couple of wrinkles that might shift your reading of the present moment.

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Let's take a look at the data.

What July has brought in the past

Across the 13 Julys since 2013, Bitcoin has closed green in nine of them, with an average gain of 7.6% and a median gain of 8.2%. In the highly disrupted market conditions of July 2020, it actually ripped 24% higher.

The more interesting observation is what tends to happen when Bitcoin limps into July after a punishing stretch, as it has since its last all-time high in October 2025. In every prior instance of consecutive down months heading into July, the coin grew substantially by July's end. While there's no guarantee it will do the same thing this time around, if June continues the downtrend, the data suggest it would then lead to a strong bounce in July.

In other words, the current backdrop fits the pattern so far. May closed down nearly 3.4%, June is on pace to be far worse, and spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows have run 13 straight sessions.

This information isn't a permission slip for short-term thinking

Don't bet the farm on Bitcoin recovering in July just because the data suggest it's likely. This coin should be held for very long periods to capture its value from scarcity, not flipped in short windows. At most, consider adding to your position with a tad more capital than you normally would.

But things could be different this time. The market's structure has changed substantially since the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, leading to greater institutional access to the asset. Furthermore, the macro backdrop, including the Federal Reserve's posture, the ongoing capital rotation toward artificial intelligence (AI) equities, and the still-boiling Middle East tensions, may not cooperate with what investors would prefer.

What seasonality can do is recalibrate investor psychology around moments like this one. Google searches for "Bitcoin is dead" have spiked to multiyear highs, and similar peaks have historically been great times to buy.

Of course, none of this is a buy signal in isolation, but it can still help you feel more confident about buying now, when the coin is at its lows and potentially priced as a bargain. It can also help you to feel better about holding the coin when a little fearful voice in your mind is nagging you to sell.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.