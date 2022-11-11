Here’s What Happens After The Government Stops Paying For Covid Costs

On November 11, Reuters reported that the Biden administration will extend the Covid-19 public health emergency to April 2023 (it was slated to end in January 2023). But even so, Americans should start preparing for a new reality: Free Covid tests may soon be a thing of the past.

To date, the U.S. has allocated about $4 trillion to fight Covid-19. The funds have gone toward developing vaccines, subsidizing the cost of treatments and providing free Covid tests for consumers—including at-home tests and PCR tests administered by a professional.

But that money is drying up, which means the costs of preventing and detecting the spread of the coronavirus will soon be shifted onto consumers.

The Government is Running Out of Covid-19 Money

Throughout the pandemic, the federal government purchased vaccines, treatments and tests to provide them to the general public for free. The government sent millions of free at-home Covid tests to American households, and has required insurance companies to reimburse the costs of home test kits.

The White House’s recent requests for more Covid-19 funding have largely fallen flat on lawmakers’ ears, with remaining funds expected to be used up early next year. Without more funding, the free and reimbursed Covid testing options will end.

It was always the plan to transition Covid-19 costs from the federal government to the private market. The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, an office of the Department of Health and Human Services, has met with state and local governments, health care providers, insurers and vaccine manufacturers to discuss how they can make the transition smoother for Americans.

But the lack of funding is accelerating the transition—and will likely lead to sticker shock for consumers, as reported by The Hill, especially for those who are uninsured.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), when the nation’s public health emergency declaration ends, the government won’t be able to request new funding to replenish its supplies of tests or treatments like Paxlovid. In addition, there will no longer be a requirement for insurers to reimburse Americans for at-home Covid tests. PCR tests may require a prescription or physician’s order.

Without the government providing vaccines and therapeutics, insurers and manufacturers will have free rein to set their own prices.

Private insurers will cover some testing and treatment costs, but not all—and that could push up the monthly premium consumers pay, according to the KFF. When the public health emergency ends, Americans with private insurance will also face cost-sharing for Covid tests, and insurance companies will no longer be required to reimburse the costs of at-home tests.

KFF adds that uninsured Americans “stand to lose the most” with little to no access to free vaccines, treatments and tests. The transition to the privatization of Covid-19 costs could also lead to fewer supplies for everyone, according to KFF.

How to Prepare for Oncoming Covid-19 Costs

It’s hard to predict exactly how much tests and treatments may cost, but consumers still have opportunities now to ease the burden of cost-sharing once the public health emergency ends.

Get At-Home Covid Tests Costs Covered by Your Insurer Now

Consumers can still get the costs of up to eight at-home Covid tests covered by your private insurer each month. The policy has been in place since the beginning of 2022, but will likely end when the public health emergency does.

The policy covers eight tests per insured individual each month—so a family of four is eligible for 32 tests per month. Most insurers require policyholders to purchase the tests up front, then file a claim for reimbursement after. Insurers are required to reimburse up to $12 per test.

Read more: How To Get Free Home Covid Tests Before Winter Surge

If you’re worried about having an excess of Covid tests that expire before you can use them, there’s good news: Many at-home test kits have been granted extended expiration dates by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which says they’re still fine to use even after the listed expiration date.

For example, the FDA has extended the shelf life of BinaxNOW Covid-19 antigen self-tests to 15 months, instead of the original 12 months. The expiration dates on these boxes were printed before the FDA granted them a longer shelf life. You can find new expiration dates for a variety of at-home tests here.

Sign Up for Health Insurance

Even though the uninsured rate is at the lowest rate in history, there are still millions of Americans who don’t have health insurance. They stand to be the most vulnerable to test costs once Covid-19 testing and treatment gets commercialized.

Those who don’t currently have health insurance should sign up for a policy before the national health emergency ends; doing so could give you greater access to Covid-19 tests and treatments at lower costs than if you’re uninsured.

The Inflation Reduction Act extended subsidies for Affordable Care Act marketplace health insurance premiums through 2025. People with annual incomes below 150% of the federal poverty limit ($20,385 for an individual and $27,465 for a couple) are eligible for a $0 premium, depending on the plan they select. Individuals making up to $54,360 and couples making up to $73,240 are also available for subsidies on premiums that cost more than 8.5% of their income.

You have until January 15 to enroll in or change a 2023 plan on the Affordable Care Act marketplace; after this date, you can only enroll if you qualify for a special enrollment period.

