Here’s What Gen X Should Expect To Pay for Rent in 7 Arizona Cities

If you’re a Gen Xer who makes a good salary and wants to save some money while renting, you might want to consider making a move to Arizona.

A GOBankingRates study of the average rental cost across 46 U.S. cities included seven Arizona cities within its ranking. Within these seven cities, the average monthly rent is just under $1,500. And for Gen Xers searching for the best possible savings in rent, key findings revealed that the cost of a one-bedroom in Tucson averages under $1,000 monthly.

Ranked from most to least expensive, here’s what Gen X can expect to pay in rent in these seven Arizona cities.

Gilbert

Average monthly rent: $1,781

$1,781 1 bedroom average rent: $1,476

$1,476 2 bedroom average rent: $1,612

$1,612 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,857

$3,857 Median household income: $115,179

Scottsdale

Average monthly rent: $1,757

$1,757 1 bedroom average rent: $1,495

$1,495 2 bedroom average rent: $1,758

$1,758 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,809

$3,809 Median household income: $104,197

Chandler

Average monthly rent: $1,629

$1,629 1 bedroom average rent: $1,405

$1,405 2 bedroom average rent: $1,584

$1,584 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,673

$3,673 Median household income: $99,374

Mesa

Average monthly rent: $1,389

$1,389 1 bedroom average rent: $1,210

$1,210 2 bedroom average rent: $1,361

$1,361 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,431

$3,431 Median household income: $73,766

Phoenix

Average monthly rent: $1,360

$1,360 1 bedroom average rent: $1,166

$1,166 2 bedroom average rent: $1,390

$1,390 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,431

$3,431 Median household income: $72,092

Glendale

Average monthly rent: $1,345

$1,345 1 bedroom average rent: $1,157

$1,157 2 bedroom average rent: $1,292

$1,292 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,432

$3,432 Median household income: $66,375

Tucson

Average monthly rent: $1,088

$1,088 1 bedroom average rent: $908

$908 2 bedroom average rent: $1,165

$1,165 Total cost of living (monthly): $2,978

$2,978 Median household income: $52,049

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost of major US cities and the cost of living in those cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, GOBankingRates found total population, total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Also found were the cost-of-living indexes, as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average overall rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or coop as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes; and the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/coop value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

