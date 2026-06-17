Here's What Fox Buying Roku Means for Netflix Investors

Key Points

Netflix is actively applying lessons learned from its failed Warner Bros. Discovery bid to remain disciplined in future deal negotiations.

Acquiring a hardware platform like Roku could have created significant friction with existing partners such as Sony and Amazon.

While walking away from Roku, Netflix is still exploring smaller strategic opportunities.

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It's a bit weird to see Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) accepting a buyout offer from Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA).

If you know Roku's history, you're watching a former Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) subsidiary shack up with a different media company and video-streaming veteran. The irony grows richer when you recall that Netflix spun out its streaming hardware operations to avoid regulatory scrutiny. Bundling Roku with a market-leading content provider like Netflix might have raised antitrust concerns with the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

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Yet Roku has taken Fox's $22 billion bid and expects smooth sailing through the regulatory reviews. Rumor has it that Fox won a bidding war against Netflix. Are media mergers different today, or is it just Netflix's habit to back down from expensive buyout ideas?

Testing the M&A muscle

I'm looking back at Netflix's fizzled takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, of course. Going beyond a total enterprise value of $82.7 billion was never an option, and now Paramount Skydance is saddled with a $110 billion cash commitment.

In April's first-quarter 2026 earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos said that Netflix "really built our M&A muscle" in the Warner Bros. adventure.

"The most important benefit of this entire exercise was that we tested our investment discipline," he said. "When the cost of this deal grew beyond the net value to our business and to our shareholders, we were willing to put emotion and ego aside and walk away."

The same discipline appears to have ended Netflix's pursuit of Roku, too. Anonymous insiders suggested to The Wall Street Journal that the streamer got close enough to the Roku-Fox combination to have raised the final price. Company spokespeople told the Semafor news service that Netflix never placed a formal bid, but that's not the same as staying out of the process altogether.

And now, the rumor mill claims that a smaller deal of roughly $8 billion could make a Netflix property out of Lionsgate Studios instead. That's a lot of reported deal activity for a company that used to insist on building the stuff it wanted.

The hidden dangers of bringing Roku back home

The Warner Bros. exercise may indeed have changed how Netflix thinks about its growth opportunities. Why reinvent the wheel when you can simply buy an experienced wheel-maker?

That logic didn't exactly apply to Roku, though. Bringing the former streaming-gadget operation back home would not only inspire antitrust scrutiny but also bring friction in content-making negotiations with fellow sector-straddlers like Sony and Amazon.

Netflix is Sony's exclusive "pay-1" streaming service, giving Sarandos and friends first dibs on Sony Pictures' theatrical productions. Amazon's MGM Studios produced Wednesday and Vikings: Valhalla for Netflix. These content deals might hit a snag if Netflix suddenly has a media-device business to promote, undermining Amazon's Fire and Sony's Bravia product lines.

Preparing for the next big play after folding the Roku play

Ultimately, Netflix is proving its wisdom by staying away from deals that could break the bank or several long-running partnerships. The company is clearly expanding its M&A horizons, exploring possibilities like Lionsgate, but it refuses to overpay for strategically difficult acquisitions.

As Kenny Rogers famously sang, you have to know when to hold 'em and when to walk away. Time will tell if Netflix pulls another Kenny Rogers move with Lionsgate. Either way, the company has developed merger talks into a powerful new business muscle.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Amazon, Netflix, and Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Netflix, Roku, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.