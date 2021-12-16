Here's What Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Every investor in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Finch Therapeutics Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$450m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Finch Therapeutics Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Finch Therapeutics Group?

NasdaqGS:FNCH Ownership Breakdown December 16th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Finch Therapeutics Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Finch Therapeutics Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:FNCH Earnings and Revenue Growth December 16th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Finch Therapeutics Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Chris Shumway with 27% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.0% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.0% by the third-largest shareholder. Mark Smith, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Finch Therapeutics Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$450m, and insiders have US$191m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Finch Therapeutics Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

