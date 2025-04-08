Here's What to Expect From Synchrony Financial’s Next Earnings Report

Synchrony Financial (SYF), based in Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading consumer financial services firm with a market cap of $17 billion. The company delivers one of the industry’s most robust digitally-driven product portfolios, offering credit cards, commercial financing, and installment loans through strategic partnerships with a broad mix of national retailers, regional chains, local merchants, and manufacturers. SYF is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SYF to report a profit of $1.64 per share on a diluted basis, up 39% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. Its EPS in the recent quarter surpassed the consensus estimate marginally.

For the current year, analysts expect SYF to report EPS of $7.66, up 16.2% from $6.59 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 13.7% year over year to $8.71 in fiscal 2026.

SYF shares have gained 8.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 2.7% decline and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 6.1 gain during the same period.

On Apr. 7, shares of Synchrony Financial slipped over 1%, weighed down by a broader selloff in banking stocks after Morgan Stanley (MS) downgraded large-cap and mid-cap banks from "Attractive" to "In-Line." The downgrade sparked widespread declines across the sector, putting pressure on investor sentiment.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SYF stock is reasonably upbeat, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” six give a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst advocates a “Strong Sell.”

SYF’s average analyst price target is $75.48, indicating a robust potential upside of 68.4% from the current price levels.

