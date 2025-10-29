Here's What to Expect From Simon Property This Earnings Season

Simon Property Group SPG is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year rise in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this Indianapolis, IN-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered a surprise of 0.33% in terms of FFO per share. Results reflected an increase in revenues, backed by a rise in the base minimum rent per square foot and occupancy levels.

In the preceding four quarters, Simon Property’s FFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed once, the average surprise being 1.15%. This is depicted in the graph below:

In this article, we will dive deep into the U.S. retail real estate market environment and the company's fundamentals and analyze the factors that may have contributed to its third-quarter 2025 performance.

U.S. Retail Real Estate Market in Q3 2025

Per a Cushman & Wakefield CWK report, there has been a positive shift in net absorption for the U.S. shopping center market in the third quarter of 2025. Asking rents for the U.S. shopping center market grew from the year-ago quarter. While the national vacancy rate increased year over year, it remained flat compared to the previous quarter.

Demand for retail space improved in the third quarter of 2025, with the overall U.S. shopping center market witnessing positive net absorption totaling 323,000 square feet against the negative 6.5 million square feet (msf) reported in the previous quarter. The increase was due to positive net absorption observed in the southern region of the country.

Asking rents for the U.S. shopping centers came in at $25.01 per square foot in the third quarter, up 1.8% from a year ago. However, the pace of rent growth slowed from early 2024, when it was trending at 4%.

The national vacancy rate for the U.S. shopping center markets remained at 5.8% in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter but up by 50 basis points compared to a year before. The rate held steady thanks to the market rebounding from negative absorption earlier in the year. However, the risk of more store closures and hesitancy among both consumers and retailers looms.

The lack of new construction is also contributing to the scarcity, as only 7.9 million square feet (msf) of new shopping center space was delivered from the beginning of the year through Oct. 14, 2025. As of the third quarter of 2025, there are only 11.7 msf under construction with an inventory of 4.28 billion square feet.

Factors to Consider Ahead of SPG’s Q3 Results

Simon Property is expected to have capitalized on its portfolio of high-quality retail assets across the United States and internationally. As consumers returned to in-person shopping following the pandemic slowdown, demand for SPG’s properties is likely to have remained robust in the third quarter.

The company’s strategic focus on omnichannel integration and partnerships with leading retailers is expected to have driven meaningful gains. Additionally, Simon Property’s commitment to mixed-use developments — an increasingly popular concept combining residential, office, and leisure spaces — is likely to have enhanced growth opportunities in key markets.

The company’s strong balance sheet is likely to have supported its ongoing expansion efforts and redevelopment initiatives throughout the quarter.

However, rising e-commerce penetration may have posed challenges, potentially weighing on sales performance. Moreover, elevated interest expenses are expected to have impacted profitability during the period. Overall, while headwinds persist, SPG’s diversified strategy and premium asset base are likely to have provided resilience amid evolving retail dynamics.

Projections for SPG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter lease income is pegged at $1.41 billion, up from $1.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for management fees and other revenues stands at $35.1 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $33.5 million.

We estimate total portfolio ending occupancy of 96.3% in the third quarter, up 30 basis points sequentially.

In addition, the consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is presently pegged at $1.53 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.5% year over year.

However, the consensus mark for other income stands at $90.3 million, down from $107.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. We estimate a year-over-year increase of 3.4% in interest expenses for the third quarter.

Simon Property’s activities during the soon-to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter FFO per share has declined a cent to $3.09 over the past three months. However, it suggests an 8.8% increase year over year.

Here is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for SPG

Our proven model predicts a likely surprise in terms of FFO per share for Simon Property this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is the case here.

Simon Property currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.08%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the retail REIT sector — Realty Income (O) and The Macerich Company MAC — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report an earnings surprise this quarter.

O, slated to release quarterly numbers on Nov. 3, has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MAC, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Nov. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

