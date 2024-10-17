Here's What to Expect From Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Next Earnings Report

Headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for various diseases. With a market cap of $112 billion, Regeneron’s operations span various countries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company is set to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect REGN to report a profit of $9.97 per share, down 2% from $10.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. In the last four quarters, the company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three and missed on another occasion. Its adjusted earnings of $10.10 per share for the last reported quarter exceeded the consensus estimate by 13.1%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect REGN to report EPS of $37.58, down marginally from $37.66 in fiscal 2023.

REGN stock is up 14.8% on a YTD basis, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 22.5% gains. However, the stock outpaces the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 12.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Sept. 24, REGN dropped over 4%, leading losses in the Nasdaq 100, after Leerink Partners downgraded the stock from “Outperform” to “Market Perform.”

Moreover, its shares soared 1.3% after the release of its better-than-expected Q2 earnings on Aug. 1.

The consensus opinion on REGN stock is highly bullish, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, five recommend a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago when the stock had 19 “Strong Buy” ratings. REGN's average analyst price target is $1,142.83, which indicates that the stock trades at a premium of 13.4% from the prevailing price levels.

