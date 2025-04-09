Here's What to Expect from Raymond James Financial's Next Earnings Report

Valued at $25.6 billion by market cap, Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) operates as a diversified financial holding company. It provides asset management, banking, research, and other services to individuals, institutions and government entities in North America and Europe.

The financial major is set to unveil its second-quarter results after the markets close on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Ahead of the event, analysts expect RJF to report a non-GAAP profit of $2.52 per share, up a notable 9.1% from $2.31 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed the Street’s earnings estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, RJF’s earnings are expected to grow to $11.01, representing a 9.6% surge from $10.05 in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 7.5% year-over-year to $11.83 per share.

RJF stock has dipped nearly 4% over the past 52 weeks, performing slightly better than the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.2% decline but notably underperforming the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 5.2% gains during the same time frame.

Raymond James’ stock observed a marginal dip in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q1 results on Jan. 29. The company reported a 17.4% year-over-year growth in net revenues to a record $3.5 billion, which surpassed the Street’s expectations by 1.8%. Furthermore, the company’s adjusted net income soared 19.5% year-over-year to $614 million and its adjusted EPS of $2.93 surpassed the consensus estimates by approximately 6.6%. However, the company’s margins experienced a notable contraction compared to Q4 2024, leading to a 1.1% quarter-on-quarter decline in adjusted net income.

Nonetheless, analysts remain optimistic about the stock’s prospects. The consensus view on RJF is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 15 analysts covering the stock, six recommend “Strong Buy” and nine suggest a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $170 suggests a 36.2% upside potential from current price levels.

