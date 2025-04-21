Here's What to Expect From Quanta's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $39.6 billion, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) offers infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 1, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PWR to report a profit of $1.47 per share, up 19.5% from a profit of $1.23 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while only missing on one occasion. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $2.74, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.8%, driven by portfolio strength, execution discipline, and customer-focused approach.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the current year, analysts expect PWR to report EPS of $9.39, up 14.4% from $8.21 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 14.1% year-over-year to $10.71 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, PWR shares have surged 8.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.4% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 3.5% uptick over the same time frame.

PWR stock declined 3.7% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 20. The company’s quarterly revenue rose by 13.3% to $6.55 billion, slightly below the anticipated $6.61 billion. Its operating income increased 40.4% year-over-year to $452.7 million. Additionally, Quanta noted that weather, regulatory, and supply chain challenges have affected project timing and execution, potentially impacting future financial results.

Moreover, analysts remain highly bullish about PWR stock’s future prospects, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend a “Strong Buy” and six suggest a “Hold.” PWR's mean price of $332.45 implies a premium of 24.4% from its prevailing price level.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.