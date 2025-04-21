Stocks

Here's What to Expect From Quanta's Next Earnings Report

April 21, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $39.6 billion, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) offers infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 1, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PWR to report a profit of $1.47 per share, up 19.5% from a profit of $1.23 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while only missing on one occasion. In the previous quarter, it reported an EPS of $2.74, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.8%, driven by portfolio strength, execution discipline, and customer-focused approach.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the current year, analysts expect PWR to report EPS of $9.39, up 14.4% from $8.21 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to surge 14.1% year-over-year to $10.71 per share in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, PWR shares have surged 8.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.4% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI3.5% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

PWR stock declined 3.7% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 20. The company’s quarterly revenue rose by 13.3% to $6.55 billion, slightly below the anticipated $6.61 billion. Its operating income increased 40.4% year-over-year to $452.7 million. Additionally, Quanta noted that weather, regulatory, and supply chain challenges have affected project timing and execution, potentially impacting future financial results.

Moreover, analysts remain highly bullish about PWR stock’s future prospects, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend a “Strong Buy” and six suggest a “Hold.” PWR's mean price of $332.45 implies a premium of 24.4% from its prevailing price level.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
PWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.