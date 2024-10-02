Here's What to Expect From NVR's Next Earnings Report

Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. ( NVR ) is a U.S. homebuilder, operating in the Consumer Discretionary sector. With a market cap of around $31 billion , the company builds and sells homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes brands, while also providing mortgage and title services. The company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Prior to the event, analysts anticipated the homebuilder company to report a profit of $132.38 per share , up 5.7% from $125.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion. NVR narrowly missed consensus estimates in the most recent quarter.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect NVR to report EPS of $500.67, up 8.1% from $463.31 in fiscal 2023 . Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, EPS is projected to grow by 6.9% year-over-year to $535.16.

On a YTD basis, NVR's shares have surged 39.8% , outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.9% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLY ) 10.8% increase over the same period.

Shares of NVR fell marginally on Jul. 23 due to the company's mixed Q2 2024 results, with earnings of $120.69 per share missing analysts' expectations, while revenue of $2.6 billion surpassed forecasts. Despite strong revenue growth driven by higher settlements and improved demand trends, concerns arose from a 70 basis point contraction in gross margin and a rise in the cancellation rate.

Analysts' consensus rating on NVR stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Out of six analysts covering the stock, opinions include two "Strong Buys," three "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $8,787.50.

