Here's What to Expect From Norwegian Cruise Line's Next Earnings Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), headquartered in Miami, Florida, provides cruise travel services. Valued at $7.5 billion by market cap, the company offers cruise itineraries and theme cruises, and markets its services through various distribution channels including retail and travel agents, international and incentive sales, and consumer direct. The leading cruise operator is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NCLH to report a profit of $0.02 per share on a diluted basis, down 81.8% from $0.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect NCLH to report EPS of $1.80, up 9.8% from $1.64 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 23.3% year over year to $2.22 in fiscal 2026.

NCLH stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 8.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 11.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 11.4% gains over the same time frame.

NCLH’s underperformance is due to slow growth in passenger cruise days, indicating lack of customer adoption. Investor concerns also stem from uncertainty around tariffs and interest rates impacting consumer spending.

On Feb. 27, NCLH shares closed down more than 5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.11. The company’s revenue was $2.11 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $2.09 billion. NCLH expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $2.05.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NCLH stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” NCLH’s average analyst price target is $27.48, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 60.2% from the current levels.

