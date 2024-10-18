Here's What to Expect From Monolithic Power Systems' Next Earnings Report

Based in Kirkland, Washington, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) designs, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. Valued at a market cap of $44.1 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the semiconductor company to report a profit of $3.04 per share, up 22.1% from $2.49 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on other two occasions. In Q2, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $3.17, which topped the consensus estimates of $3.07 and increased 12.4% from a year ago. This was primarily driven by a 290% annual revenue growth in its enterprise data segment, fueled by solid demand for AI power solutions. It offset a decline in revenues across all other segments.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect MPWR to report an EPS of $10.41, up 18.6% from $8.78 in fiscal 2023. Moreover, EPS is expected to grow 34.1% year-over-year to $13.96 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of MPWR have rallied 45.6% on a YTD basis, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 22.5% surge and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 19.5% return over the same period.

MPWR’s constant innovation, demonstrated by its leadership in miniaturization, and its diverse portfolio, which includes over 1,700 patents coupled with a surge in demand for AI power solutions and the company’s strategic partnerships , including the one with Nvidia (NVDA), has contributed to its upward price movement.

Moreover, the stock closed up 1.4% after its strong Q2 earnings release on Aug. 1. Along with its adjusted earnings, its revenues of $507.4 million surpassed the Wall Street estimates of $489.9 million and increased 15% from a year ago.

Analysts' consensus view on Monolithic Power Systems’ stock is optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 11 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend “Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and one indicates a “Hold” rating. This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target for MPWR is $971.75, indicating a 5.8% potential upside from the current levels.

