Here's What to Expect From Mondelez International’s Next Earnings Report

April 15, 2025 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

Boasting a market capitalization of $88.3 billion, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is a global snacking powerhouse headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company produces and markets a portfolio of iconic brands, including Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop in the biscuit and baked snacks segment, along with well-known chocolate names like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone. Mondelez is slated to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, April 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MDLZ to report a profit of $0.66 per share on a diluted basis, down 30.5% from $0.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect MDLZ to report EPS of $2.90, down 13.7% from $3.36 in fiscal 2024. However, EPS is expected to rebound, rising 10.7% year over year to reach $3.21 in fiscal 2026.

MDLZ stock has lagged behind broader market performance over the past 52 weeks, declining 2.4% compared to the S&P 500’s ($SPX5.5% gain. It also trailed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), which rose 11.4% during the same period.

On Apr. 4, shares of Mondelez International rose more than 1% as investors rotated into defensive sectors during a broader market sell-off. As uncertainty weighed on equities, traditionally stable food and beverage companies like Mondelez attracted buying interest. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MDLZ stock is very bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” and one remaining analyst advocates a “Strong Sell.” MDLZ currently trades above its mean target price of $67.88. 

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

