Here's What to Expect From Mondelez International’s Next Earnings Report

Boasting a market capitalization of $88.3 billion, Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is a global snacking powerhouse headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company produces and markets a portfolio of iconic brands, including Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop in the biscuit and baked snacks segment, along with well-known chocolate names like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone. Mondelez is slated to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, April 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MDLZ to report a profit of $0.66 per share on a diluted basis, down 30.5% from $0.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect MDLZ to report EPS of $2.90, down 13.7% from $3.36 in fiscal 2024. However, EPS is expected to rebound, rising 10.7% year over year to reach $3.21 in fiscal 2026.

MDLZ stock has lagged behind broader market performance over the past 52 weeks, declining 2.4% compared to the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 5.5% gain. It also trailed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), which rose 11.4% during the same period.

On Apr. 4, shares of Mondelez International rose more than 1% as investors rotated into defensive sectors during a broader market sell-off. As uncertainty weighed on equities, traditionally stable food and beverage companies like Mondelez attracted buying interest.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MDLZ stock is very bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” seven give a “Hold,” and one remaining analyst advocates a “Strong Sell.” MDLZ currently trades above its mean target price of $67.88.

