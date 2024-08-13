Here's What to Expect From LSI Industries' (LYTS) Q4 Earnings

LSI Industries Inc. LYTS is scheduled to report results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on Aug 15, before market open.



In the last quarter, earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Moreover, on a year-over-year basis, the bottom line grew but the top line declined.



LYTS’ earnings topped the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 68.9%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings per share has remained unchanged at 18 cents over the past 60 days. The current estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 35.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $127.3 million, indicating 2.9% growth from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Consider

The top-line performance of LSI Industries is expected to have improved year over year on the back of diverse end-market exposure and solid execution driven by stable demand strength across certain verticals, thus showcasing improved contributions from the Lighting and Display Solutions segments. Recent program awards generating strong growth in the refueling/c-store and QSR verticals are likely to have added to the uptrend. Also, the acquisition of EMI Industries, to enhancing the company’s commercial lighting and display solutions business in North America, is likely to have aided prospects.



However, the aforementioned tailwinds are likely to have been partially offset by delayed activity in the grocery vertical.



Meanwhile, the bottom line is likely to have trended downward due to an increase in severance and restructuring costs. That said, these headwinds are likely to have been partially offset by stable pricing, a higher-value sales mix, continued sales price disciplines, favorable material input costs, and improved manufacturing productivity.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LSI Industries this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: LYTS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Here are some recent earnings releases from the Zacks Construction space.



Boise Cascade Company BCC reported decent second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and sales topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom and top lines declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company's quarterly performance was impacted by weak demand due to high mortgage rates and economic uncertainties. Also, lower volumes and prices in the Wood Products segment led to reduced sales. Despite the current uncertainty in demand, the company expects to achieve solid results in the second half of the year. It aims to provide exceptional value to customers and vendors by leveraging its top-notch manufacturing and distribution network.



Owens Corning OC reported mixed results for second-quarter 2024, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but net sales missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, both earnings and net sales increased on the back of strong commercial execution and manufacturing performance as well as the strategic choice to acquire Masonite.



For the third quarter, the company expects net sales to grow in the low 20% range. Legacy business is expected to be in line with the third quarter of 2023, including the addition of a full quarter of revenues for the Doors segment. It expects to generate an EBIT margin in the high teens with an EBITDA margin in the low 20% range.



TopBuild Corp. BLD reported lackluster second-quarter 2024 results. Both earnings and sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, both earnings and sales increased on a year-over-year basis due to pricing, increased volumes and benefits from acquisitions despite the challenges.



Higher interest rates, project delays and supply constraints continue to impact results across some residential and commercial end markets. The company has also trimmed its sales and adjusted EBITDA view for 2024. BLD now expects net sales to be between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion compared with the prior expected range of $5.4-$5.6 billion.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

