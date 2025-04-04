Here's What to Expect From KeyCorp's Next Earnings Report

KeyCorp (KEY), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association. Valued at $17.6 billion by market cap, the company provides retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services. The leading regional bank is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KEY to report a profit of $0.33 per share on a diluted basis, up 50% from $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Active Investor:

For the full year, analysts expect KEY to report EPS of $1.47, up 26.7% from $1.16 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.7% year over year to $1.73 in fiscal 2026.

KEY stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 3.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 7.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 14.5% gains over the same time frame.

On Jan. 21, KEY shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS increased 52% year over year to $0.38. The company’s revenue stood at $865 million, down 43.8% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KEY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” KEY’s average analyst price target is $18.97, indicating a potential upside of 34.3% from the current levels.

