Stocks

Here's What to Expect From KeyCorp's Next Earnings Report

April 04, 2025 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

KeyCorp (KEY), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association. Valued at $17.6 billion by market cap, the company provides retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services. The leading regional bank is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KEY to report a profit of $0.33 per share on a diluted basis, up 50% from $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

 

For the full year, analysts expect KEY to report EPS of $1.47, up 26.7% from $1.16 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 17.7% year over year to $1.73 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

KEY stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX3.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 7.4% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF14.5% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 21, KEY shares closed down more than 3% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS increased 52% year over year to $0.38. The company’s revenue stood at $865 million, down 43.8% year over year. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KEY stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” KEY’s average analyst price target is $18.97, indicating a potential upside of 34.3% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLF
KEY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.