Here's What to Expect from IQVIA Holdings' Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $25.4 billion, IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides clinical research services, commercial insights, and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries in the Americas and internationally. Based in Durham, North Carolina, the company operates through Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segments.

The company is expected to announce its Q1 results on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of the event, analysts expect IQV to report a profit of $2.39 per share, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $2.30 per share. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. In the previous quarter, it reported EPS of $2.90, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.4%.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect IQV to report an EPS of $10.87, up 6.1% from $10.25 in fiscal 2024. Additionally, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 11.9% year-over-year to $12.16 per share.

Over the past year, IQV shares plunged 38.1%, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.8% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 4.6% decline over the same time frame.

IQVIA’s stock prices rose 2.2% after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 6. Driven by the solid performance of its TAS segment, the company reported a notable 2.3% year-over-year growth in total revenues to approximately $4 billion, which surpassed the Street’s expectations. However, due to softness in the contract research market and reduced demand, IQVIA’s R&DS and CSMS segments observed a slight decline in sales. On the brighter side, the company delivered a solid 7.8% year-over-year growth in adjusted net income to $564 million, and its adjusted EPS of $3.12 surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable margin.

The consensus view on IQV stock is strongly bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 16 "Strong Buys," one “Moderate Buy,” and five "Holds." Its mean price target of $223.36 implies a premium of 58.2% from its prevailing price level.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.