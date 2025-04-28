Here's What to Expect From Insulet's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $17.2 billion , Insulet Corporation ( PODD ) is a leading developer and manufacturer of the Omnipod Insulin Management System, an innovative, tubeless, and easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery solution for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It also partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to customize its Omnipod platform for the subcutaneous delivery of various drugs across different therapeutic areas.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8. Ahead of this event, analysts expect PODD to report an adjusted EPS of $0.81, up nearly 11% from $0.73 in the prior year's quarter . It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the insulin infusion systems maker to post an adjusted EPS of $4.28, reflecting a 32.1% increase from $3.24 in fiscal 2024 .

PODD has significantly outperformed the broader markets over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 58.8% , compared to the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 9.4% gain and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLV ) 1.3% dip over the same period.

Despite Insulet reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.15 and revenues of $597.5 million on Feb. 20, shares of PODD fell 1.9% the next day. The 17.8% year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS raised investor concerns. Additionally, the operating margin contracted by 258 basis points. Lastly, the company projected a significant 45%-55 % decline in Drug Delivery revenues for 2025, overshadowing the anticipated 17%-21 % growth in Omnipod revenues.

Analysts' consensus rating on Insulet stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 17 "Strong Buys,” two "Moderate Buys," and three "Holds.” The average analyst price target for PODD is $315.29, suggesting a potential upside of 20.9% from current levels.

