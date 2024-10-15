Here's What to Expect from IDEX's Next Earnings Report

Northbrook, Illinois-based IDEX Corporation ( IEX ) is an applied solutions company specializing in various applications such as fluid and metering technologies, health and science technologies, and fire, safety, and other products. With a market cap of $16 billion , IDEX operations span the Americas, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific. The industrial major is expected to release its Q3 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect IDEX to report a profit of $1.89 per share , down 10.9% from $2.12 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s adjusted EPS projections in each of the past four quarters. Its adjusted EPS for the last reported quarter declined 5.5% year-over-year to $2.06, managing to exceed the consensus estimates by a small margin.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect IDEX to report an adjusted EPS of $7.88, down 4.1% from $8.22 in fiscal 2023 . However, in fiscal 2025, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 8.9% year-over-year to $8.58.

IEX stock has declined 1.8% on a YTD basis, substantially underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22.9% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 22.2% returns during the same time frame.

Shares of IDEX plunged 5.9% after the release of its disappointing Q2 earnings on July 31 and maintained a downward trend for the next four trading sessions. The company reported a 4.6% year-over-year net sales decline to $807.2 million, which fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. This was due to the lackluster performance of its Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT) and Health & Science Technologies (HST) segments.

The consensus opinion on IEX stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 11 analysts covering the stock, six recommend a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four advise a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $228.20 suggests a potential upside of 7% from current price levels.

