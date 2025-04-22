Here’s What to Expect from Howmet Aerospace’s Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $49.9 billion, Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is a global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates through Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels segments.

The aerospace company is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect HWM to report a non-GAAP profit of $0.77 per share, reflecting a growth of 35.1% from $0.57 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. In addition, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Howmet Aerospace to report an adjusted EPS of $3.25, marking an increase of 20.8% from $2.69 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further grow 20.3% year-over-year to $3.91 per share.

Shares of HWM have soared 88.4% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 3.8% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.7% uptick over the same time frame.

Howmet Aerospace’s stock remained mostly flat following the release of its solid Q4 2024 results on Feb. 13. Driven by a 13% growth in the commercial aerospace market, Q4 revenue rose 9% year-over-year to $1.9 billion. The company reported operating income of $445 million, up 37% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EPS came in strong at $0.74, up 40% year-over-year and comfortably surpassing the projected estimate of $0.72.

Additionally, for fiscal 2025, HWM forecasts revenue to range between $7.93 billion and $8.13 billion, and projects adjusted EPS to remain between $3.13 to $3.21, marking a notable increase from 2024's figures.

Analysts' consensus view on HWM stock is strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 16 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy," and four "Holds.” Its mean price target of $137.68 suggests a 15.2% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.