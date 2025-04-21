Here's What to Expect From Hologic’s Next Earnings Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) is a leading global medical technology company headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Founded in 1985, Hologic is valued at a market cap of $12.9 billion and specializes in developing, manufacturing, and supplying diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products, with a primary focus on women's health. The company is set to unveil its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the medical device maker to report a profit of $1.01 per share, down 1.9% from $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect HOLX to report EPS of $4.27, up 4.7% from $4.08 in fiscal 2024. Looking forward to fiscal 2026, EPS is expected to grow 8.2% year-over-year to $4.62.

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLX has underperformed the broader markets, with shares down 23.2%, compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.4% gain and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLV) 2.1% return over the same period.

HOLX shares dipped 10.1% after it released its Q1 earnings on Feb. 5. Its revenue reached $1 billion, reflecting a marginally year-over-year increase. The company posted adjusted EPS of $1.03, exceeding expectations by 5.1%. The diagnostics segment performed particularly well, driven by molecular diagnostics, while the breast health segment saw a decline due to lower sales of mammography equipment.

However, investors were disappointed by Hologic’s revised fiscal 2025 revenue forecast, which was lowered to $4.05–$4.10 billion from the prior $4.15–$4.20 billion, citing currency headwinds and weaker-than-expected sales in the breast health capital equipment segment.

Analysts' consensus rating on HOLX stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include five "Strong Buys,” one "Moderate Buy," and 13 "Holds.”

HOLX’s mean price target of $80.06 indicates a premium of 39.1% from the prevailing price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.