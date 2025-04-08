Stocks

Here's What to Expect From Hilton's Next Earnings Report

April 08, 2025 — 12:45 pm EDT

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a hospitality company that manages, franchises, owns, and leases hotels and resorts. Valued at $50 billion by market cap, the company provides hospitality services through various hotel brands, such as Waldorf Astoria, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and more as well as owns over 8,300 properties across 138 countries. The hotel giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HLT to report a profit of $1.61 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.2% from $1.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect HLT to report EPS of $7.91, up 11.1% from $7.12 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 16.3% year over year to $9.20 in fiscal 2026.

HLT stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX2.7% losses over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 3.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY1% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 6, HLT shares closed up more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. The company’s revenue was $2.8 billion, in line with Wall Street forecasts. Its adjusted EPS of $1.76 exceeded analyst estimates of $1.68.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HLT stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 give a “Hold.” HLT’s average analyst price target is $266.96, indicating a potential upside of 30.8% from the current levels.

