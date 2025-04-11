Here's What to Expect From Healthpeak Properties' Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $12.7 billion, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) is a REIT that acquires, develops, manages, sells and leases a diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate related properties. The Denver, Colorado-based company invests in prime markets with strong demographic and economic trends that support long-term healthcare demand. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this healthcare REIT to report a profit of $0.46 per share, up 2.2% from $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, DOC’s EPS of $0.46 outpaced the forecasted figure by 2.2%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect DOC to report a profit of $1.86 per share, up 2.8% from $1.81 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 5.4% year over year to $1.96 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of DOC have declined 2.7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which rose 2.1%, as well as the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE), which also gained 2.1% over the same time frame.

On Feb. 3, DOC reported its Q4 results. Despite delivering better-than-expected performance, the company’s shares fell 1.6% the following day. Its adjusted FFO came in at $0.46 per share, matching the prior-year quarter and beating consensus estimates by 2.2%. Meanwhile, its revenue advanced by a notable 26.1% year-over-year to $698 million, slightly exceeding Wall Street’s expectations. The strong performance was supported by higher rental income, increased resident fees and services, and growth in interest income. However, investor sentiment might have been dampened by a sharp 93.8% year-over-year decline in its net income to $4.4 million, mainly fueled by a 34.6% increase in total costs and expenses.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about DOC’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 12 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest “Moderate Buy,” and five advise “Hold.” The mean price target for DOC is $24.88, which indicates a 36.9% potential upside from the current levels.

