Here's What to Expect From Hartford Insurance's Next Earnings Report

Valued at $33.2 billion by market cap, Connecticut-based The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) provides insurance and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

The insurance giant is set to unveil its first-quarter results after the markets close on Thursday, Apr. 24. Ahead of the event, analysts expect HIG to report a non-GAAP profit of $2.24 per share, down 4.3% from $2.34 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on three other occasions. Its non-GAAP EPS of $2.94 reported in Q4 2024 surpassed the consensus estimates by 10.1%.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast HIG to report a non-GAAP EPS of $11.06, up 7.4% from $10.30 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, in fiscal 2026, HIG’s earnings are expected to surge 14.4% year-over-year to $12.65 per share.

Hartford Insurance’s stock has soared nearly 15.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.1% uptick and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 12.3% gains during the same time frame.

HIG stock prices dropped 2.4% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Jan. 30. Driven by solid growth in personal and commercial line premium collection, the company’s overall topline observed a notable boost. HIG’s total revenues for the quarter increased 7.5% year-over-year to $6.9 billion, exceeding the Street expectations by a small margin. However, the company’s non-GAAP earnings dropped 7.5% year-over-year to $865 million.

On the brighter side, Hartford Insurance repurchased shares worth $1.5 billion during fiscal 2024, showcasing its commitment to shareholders. Furthermore, its non-GAAP ROE increased to 16.7%, up from 15.8% in fiscal 2023.

The consensus view on HIG stock is optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 21 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend “Strong Buy,” two advise “Moderate Buy,” and 11 suggest a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $129.53 represents a 12.8% premium from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.