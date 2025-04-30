Here's What to Expect From General Mills' Next Earnings Report

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills, Inc. (GIS) manufactures and markets branded consumer foods. Valued at a market cap of $31 billion, the company’s principal product categories include ready-to-eat cereals, convenient meals, snacks including grain, fruit and savory snacks, nutrition bars, and frozen hot snacks, yogurt, super-premium ice creams, and baking mixes and ingredients. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 on Wednesday, Jun. 25.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this food processing company to report a profit of $0.71 per share, down 29.7% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, GIS’ EPS of $1 outpaced the forecasted figure by 5.3%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect GIS to report a profit of $4.19 per share, down 7.3% from $4.52 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further decline 4.8% year-over-year to $3.99 in fiscal 2026.

GIS has declined 20.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.7% rise, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 7.1% gain over the same time frame.

On Mar. 19, shares of GIS plunged 2.1% after its mixed Q3 earnings release. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1 per share declined 14.5% year-over-year but exceeded the forecasted figure by 5.3%. It benefited from cost savings under its Holistic Margin Management (HMM) program, which helped reduce its cost of sales compared to the same quarter last year. However, on the downside, its revenue decreased 5% from the year-ago quarter to $4.8 billion and missed the consensus estimates by 2.4%. Higher-than-expected retailer inventory reductions and a slowdown in the snacking segment affected its top-line figure and led to a decline in organic sales. Additionally, adjusted operating profit dropped 12.4% year-over-year to $800.8 million, further weighing on overall profitability.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about GIS’ stock, with a “Hold" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," 13 suggest “Hold,” and two indicate “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for GIS is $61.55, which indicates a 9.6% potential upside from the current levels.

