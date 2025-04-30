Stocks

Here's What to Expect From General Mills' Next Earnings Report

April 30, 2025 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based General Mills, Inc. (GIS) manufactures and markets branded consumer foods. Valued at a market cap of $31 billion, the company’s principal product categories include ready-to-eat cereals, convenient meals, snacks including grain, fruit and savory snacks, nutrition bars, and frozen hot snacks, yogurt, super-premium ice creams, and baking mixes and ingredients. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 on Wednesday, Jun. 25.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this food processing company to report a profit of $0.71 per share, down 29.7% from $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, GIS’ EPS of $1 outpaced the forecasted figure by 5.3%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect GIS to report a profit of $4.19 per share, down 7.3% from $4.52 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further decline 4.8% year-over-year to $3.99 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

GIS has declined 20.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.7% rise, and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 7.1% gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Mar. 19, shares of GIS plunged 2.1% after its mixed Q3 earnings release. The company’s adjusted earnings of $1 per share declined 14.5% year-over-year but exceeded the forecasted figure by 5.3%. It benefited from cost savings under its Holistic Margin Management (HMM) program, which helped reduce its cost of sales compared to the same quarter last year. However, on the downside, its revenue decreased 5% from the year-ago quarter to $4.8 billion and missed the consensus estimates by 2.4%. Higher-than-expected retailer inventory reductions and a slowdown in the snacking segment affected its top-line figure and led to a decline in organic sales. Additionally, adjusted operating profit dropped 12.4% year-over-year to $800.8 million, further weighing on overall profitability.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about GIS’ stock, with a “Hold" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," 13 suggest “Hold,” and two indicate “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for GIS is $61.55, which indicates a 9.6% potential upside from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIS
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.