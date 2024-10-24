Here's What to Expect From Garmin's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $31 billion, Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) designs, manufactures, and markets a range of wireless devices and is renowned for delivering innovative GPS-enabled technology across diverse markets, including sports and fitness, outdoor recreation, marine, automotive, and aviation. The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the tech company to report a profit of $1.46 per share, up nearly 3.6% from $1.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beaten Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters. In Q2, the company’s adjusted EPS of $1.58 outpaced the consensus estimates by 12.9% and increased by 9% from a year ago. The outperformance was primarily driven by robust growth in revenues from its fitness, marine, and automotive segments.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect GRMN to report an EPS of $6.08, up 8.8% from $5.59 in fiscal 2023. Moreover, EPS is expected to increase almost 9.1% year-over-year to $6.63 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of GRMN have rallied 25.7% on a YTD basis, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 21.5% rise and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 18.7% return over the same period.

On Sep. 13, investment bank Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from “equal weight” to “underweight” and cut its share price target from its previous $181 to $133. The news triggered investor sentiments and led to a 5.5% drop in its share price.

Moreover, despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 earnings results on Jul. 31, shares of GRMN plunged 4.5%. Its revenue of $1.5 billion increased 14% from a year ago, and its operating income of $342 million climbed 20% on a yearly basis. However, a 2% year-over-year fall in revenue from the outdoor segment due to declines in adventure watches, relatively flat revenue from the aviation segment coupled with a 10% annual increase in operating expenses might have dampened investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on Garmin’s stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among six analysts covering the stock, one recommends a "Strong Buy," two suggest a "Hold," one indicates a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with not a single analyst suggesting a "Strong Sell."

The average analyst price target for GRMN is $164.40, indicating a nearly 1.7% potential upside from the current levels.

