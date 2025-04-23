Here's What to Expect From Fidelity National's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $40.5 billion, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. Founded in 1968, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments.

The company is set to report its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, May 6, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect FIS to report an EPS of $1.20 per share, up 9.1% from $1.10 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters, which is impressive. Its EPS of $1.40 in the recent quarter surpassed the analysts’ expectations by 3.7%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect FIS to report an EPS of $5.74, up 10% from $5.22 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its EPS is expected to grow 9.4% year-over-year to $6.28.

Over the past year, FIS shares have surged 11%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) marginal fall over the same time frame.

Fidelity National stock went up more than 3% on Apr. 20 to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after TD Cowen upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Hold” with a price target of $92.

Moreover, analysts remain moderately bullish about FIS’ stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 29 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 11 recommend a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.”

FIS’ mean price of $86.43 implies a premium of 9.2% from its prevailing price level.

